Frigidaire recalls washer-dryer combination units citing fire risk

Electrolux Group, an appliance company that manufactures Frigidaire products, has announced a recall of several thousand washer-dryer combo machines that were sold across the U.S. after nearly two dozen caught fire.

The recall involves Frigidaire Gas Laundry Centers products which were sold at Lowe’s, Home Depot and other stores between October 2014 and April 2018, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said.

According to a CPSC notice, the recall was issued as the dryer could potentially catch fire. The commission said Electrolux Group has received 23 reports of fire and another report of a smoke-related injury.

"The felt seal on the dryer drum can be folded inward which can lead to lint accumulation, creating a fire hazard," a statement said.

The CPSC said consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products, which have the model numbers FFLG4033QWX and FFLG4033QTX.

Consumers should also contact Electrolux Group, who will conduct a free inspection, repair and lint removal service, the commission said.

The recalled products include all serial numbers 4E44114739 through 4E81603034, and 4E44308482 through 4E81603380. They can be found on a white sticker inside the dryer door.

The machines were sold in both white and titanium colors.