Fisher-Price issues recall for inclined sleeper accessory

Fisher-Price issued a recall on Thursday for the inclined sleeper accessory that comes with its Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yards as a result of “safety concerns” related to such items, officials said.

The recall pertains to roughly 71,000 units and involves all models of the play yards, according to a news release from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The model numbers were specified as CBV60, CHP86, CHR06, CJK24, and DJD11.

The agency noted that there haven’t been any reported injuries pertaining to this recall but said “infant fatalities have been reported while using other inclined sleep products.”

In those cases, the babies “rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances,” officials said.

The inclined sleeper accessory is the only item subject to recall, the news release said, noting that the play yard by itself and other accessories are still okay to use.

Anyone who has purchased the product is urged to stop using it and get in touch with the company to obtain a refund or voucher. The company can be reached by calling at 800-432-5437 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.