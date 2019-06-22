Baby formula powder sold exclusively at Walmart recalled due to ‘potential presence of metal foreign matter’

article

Perrigo Company has placed a voluntary recall on 35-ounce containers of Parent’s Choice Advantage Infant Formula Milk-Based Powder With Iron that is sold exclusively at Walmart.

The product was recalled due to the “potential presence of metal foreign matter in a single lot of the product (C26EVFV),” a press release from Perrigo stated. The number of containers that were affected by the recall is 23,388.

“No adverse events have been reported to date, and the recall is being initiated out of an abundance of caution stemming from a consumer report,” Perrigo said in a statement.

The company asked those with a product that has a lot code of C26EVFV and a use-by date of February 26, 2021, to discontinue using it and return it to a Walmart store for a refund.