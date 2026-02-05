Fans bemoan 'childhood memories' as beloved juice brand ends 80-year run

Minute Maid, owned by The Coca-Cola Company, is preparing to discontinue its frozen juice concentrate products, a move that has sparked a wave of nostalgia among longtime fans online.

The change is expected to take effect in the first quarter of 2026 as the company responds to shifting consumer demand. Remaining cans will stay on shelves until supplies are exhausted, a Coca-Cola spokesperson confirmed to FOX Business on Thursday.

"We are discontinuing our frozen products and exiting the frozen can category in response to shifting consumer preferences," the spokesperson said. "With the juice category growing strongly, we’re focusing on products that better match what our consumers want."

Minute Maid’s current frozen concentrate lineup includes orange juice, lemonade, pink lemonade, raspberry lemonade and limeade, according to The Coca-Cola Company’s website.

Following the announcement, users took to social media to share their nostalgia after food blogger Markie Devo posted about the change, People Magazine first reported.

Many expressed sadness over the loss of the product.

"NOOOOOO! This is my literal childhood," one user wrote.

"An end of an era is right! My favorites growing up. Sad to hear this," another commented.

"My Mom made pies using the lemonade," another wrote, adding a crying emoji. "They are getting rid of so many childhood memories! Thank you for posting."

"I hated these but I am somehow still sad to see them go," another user added.

Minute Maid’s frozen concentrate products have long held a place in U.S. food history, with the brand’s frozen orange juice dating back 80 years, according to The Coca-Cola Company’s website.

The move comes as Coca-Cola shifts its broader strategy, placing greater emphasis on zero-sugar beverages and brands such as Fairlife milk amid evolving consumer preferences, Reuters reported.

Coca-Cola also recently began rolling out soda made with U.S. cane sugar across the country.

