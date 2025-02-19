Coca-Cola introduces contender in prebiotic drink trend as ‘gut-healthy’ sodas gain popularity

Coca-Cola has launched a prebiotic soda to keep up with trendy "gut-healthy" sodas, Olipop and Poppi.

The new soda "Simply Pop" will debut later this month on the West Coast, in the Southeast and online via Amazon Fresh.

The drink giant said in a statement the "fruit-forward line of beverages" will fulfill the prebiotic soda category and will be made with six grams of prebiotic fiber to support gut health while immune function will be supported by vitamin C and Zinc.

COCA-COLA CEO PRESENTS TRUMP COMMEMORATIVE INAUGURATION-THEMED DIET COKE BOTTLE

Becca Kerr, Coca-Cola's CEO of Nutrition, said the company took a lot of consumer consideration when developing Simply Pop.

"We found that consumers, especially wellness-focused Gen Z-ers and Millennials, were really interested in juice and prebiotic sodas," Kerr said. "And since many brands in this category are new, they were looking to align with names they know and trust for both quality and taste. This was particularly true for those curious about prebiotic sodas but who hadn't yet taken the leap."

COCA-COLA DISCONTINUES SPICED FLAVOR MONTHS AFTER DEBUT

The prebiotic sodas will be sold in five fruity flavors: strawberry, pineapple, mango, fruit punch, lime and citrus punch, and are marketed as beneficial to digestive health.

Sodas focusing on digestive health have taken off in popularity and the industry is projected to be worth $27.4 billion by 2032, according to research from consulting company Dataintelo via USA Today.

Olipop, which launched in 2018, announced a $1.85 billion valuation earlier this month.

The consumer claims, however, that they help good bacteria grow in the gut have not been conclusively proven. For that reason, Poppi is currently in settlement talks over a lawsuit filed last year which claims its products are not as beneficial for the gut as advertised, CNBC reported.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Coca-Cola's Simply Pop will expand to additional markets nationwide throughout 2025.