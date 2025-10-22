Coca-Cola officially rolls out cane sugar soda across US markets following Trump's urging: report

Coca-Cola has reportedly begun rolling out soda made with cane sugar across the U.S., months after President Donald Trump urged the beverage giant to bring back the ingredient to its American products.

A new 12-ounce, single-serve glass bottle of Coca-Cola’s signature soda made with U.S. cane sugar is launching in select markets nationwide this fall, a spokesperson for the company told The New York Post.

The move gives consumers "a classic and timeless way to enjoy their Coca-Cola Original Taste made with US cane sugar," the spokesperson said.

The Coca-Cola Company's Chief Financial Officer John Murphy told Bloomberg News on Tuesday that the launch will be gradual.

"It’s going to be a measured roll-out," Murphy said. "There is only a certain amount of cane sugar available in the United States."

The announcement follows months after Trump said in July that he had spoken with Coca-Cola executives about bringing back "real cane sugar" to their U.S. products and that the company agreed.

"I have been speaking to Coca-Cola about using REAL Cane Sugar in Coke in the United States, and they have agreed to do so," Trump wrote on Truth Social at the time. "I’d like to thank all of those in authority at Coca-Cola. This will be a very good move by them — You’ll see. It’s just better!"

Just days after Trump's July announcement, Coca-Cola said in its second-quarter earnings report that it was planning to debut a version of its signature soda made with real sugar this fall.

"As part of its ongoing innovation agenda, this fall in the United States, the company plans to launch an offering made with U.S. cane sugar to expand its Trademark Coca-Cola product range," Coca-Cola said.

In the 1980s, the beverage giant swapped cane sugar, which came with high tariffs, for high-fructose corn syrup. High-fructose corn syrup was the cheaper alternative due to corn farming subsidies.

While Mexican Coca-Cola, made with cane sugar and sold in glass bottles, is still imported into the U.S., it is a rarity that typically carries a higher price tag.

Coca-Cola did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

