Amid Amazon's Prime Day, eBay launches ‘crash sale’ on series of items

Amid Amazon's ongoing Prime Day sales, online retailer eBay has launched new deals on a number of electronics as part of its own “crash sale.”

Continue Reading Below

The e-commerce website said it was dropping the deals following reports of Amazon facing technical difficulties for the second year in a row. A glitch during Prime Day last year left many shoppers unable to reach Amazon for several hours.

Business Insider reported that some customers faced technical issues during Prime Day. Some customers took to Twitter to say they could not add items to their shopping cart, according to the media outlet.

Some of the eBay deals included money off a number of electronics including the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and a Samsung Smart 4K 49 inch QLED television. The website was also offering thousands of discounts on items including, shoes, jewelry and luggage.

The deals include:

Advertisement

$400 off a Samsung Smart 4K 49 inch QLED television

$70 off an Xbox One S All-Digital Edition

$35 off a Nintendo Switch

20 percent off a PlayStation 4

60 percent off a Google Mini

More than 50 percent off a Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine

More than 60 percent off a Gourmia GPC855 SmartPot Pressure Cooker

More than 50 percent off Ray-Ban Erika Brown Gradient sunglasses

31 percent off a Fjallraven backpack

eBay said the sale offered “some of the lowest prices of the season” which included free shipping. No membership was required. The website’s two-week “Hot Deals” savings event is slated to run through July 22.

The bonus deals were announced as Amazon Prime Day makes its way into the second day of deals. The campaign ends tonight for Prime members.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

A number of Amazon’s competitors announced sales to coincide with Prime Day including Target and Walmart, the latter of which announced a summer sale just a day before Prime Day.

FOX Business’ James Leggate contributed to this report.