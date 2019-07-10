eBay responds to Amazon Prime Day with brand outlet, 'hot deals' sale

eBay is competing for online shoppers' attention this month with the launch of its new “Summer Brand Outlet” and a two-week “Hot Deals for Hot Days” event as Amazon launches its two-day Prime event.

The Summer Brand Outlet “offers deep discounts on top brands” along with free shipping, according to eBay. It includes deep discounts on brands like Bose, Dyson, Samsung, HP, Adidas, Ray-Ban, Tiffany & Co. and Michael Kors. The full list is available on eBay.

“Our new outlet gives eBay customers amazing discounts on quality products from trusted brands they know and love,” said eBay vice president and COO Jay Hanson. “The new destination offers shoppers who love the thrill of the hunt for discounts, big savings during the prime summer shopping season across dozens of categories from electronics, apparel, shoes, accessories, health, toys, home to appliances.”

This week, eBay kicked off its two-week “Hot Deals," which is set to run through July 22. Like Amazon Prime Day, the sale will include daily price drops on specific items. The sales include “things shoppers actually want,” according to eBay — like a Dyson cordless vacuum, Sony noise-canceling headphones, clothes and Samsung TVs. eBay will be updating the deals throughout the sale.

The website is also promising “can’t-miss deals” during its July 15 Crash Sale if Amazon “crashes” on Prime Day again. A glitch during Prime Day last year left many shoppers unable to reach Amazon for several hours. Amazon has been gearing up for its longest-ever Prime Day this year, and eBay is looking to take advantage of what some are calling “the Black Friday in July trend.”

“July has become a massive shopping season, and our summer sales include blockbuster deals that will not disappoint,” Hanson said.

eBay isn’t the only business looking to compete with Amazon on Prime Day. Target has announced a “Deal Days” sale that will coincide with Amazon’s event and also offer free or same-day shipping.

Bazaarvoice, a digital marketing company, looked at shopping activity across 6,000 retail sites and found a 21 percent increase in visitor traffic during Prime Day 2018. They said many consumers plan to shop at other big retailers like Walmart, Target, Best Buy and Macy’s around Prime Day this year.

“Our research reinforces that Prime Day benefits more than just Amazon,” said Bazaarvoice chief revenue officer Joe Rohrlich. “As a result of competing ‘Black Friday in July’ sales from other major retail players, consumers are researching and buying products across multiple online retailers around Prime Day. Mid-July is now one of the busiest times of the shopping season and serves as a precursor to holiday shopping.”