Best Amazon Prime Day deals on Apple products

Prime Day is happening now, and Amazon says it’s offering more than a million deals during the 48-hour sales event.

Amazon already publicized sales on its own electronics like the Fire TV Stick, Echo, Fire HD tablets and Ring video doorbell ahead of Prime Day.

Now that the event is underway, Amazon is continuing to post even more deals. Many electronics are on sale, including sought-after Apple products like computers, iPads, iPhones and Apple Watches. However, it's worth noting you could possibly score an even better laptop deal during back-to-school sales.

Here’s a look at some of the biggest savings:

Check out Amazon's Prime Day page for even more offers.

With all the deals being offered, it’s important for consumers to avoid making compulsive, financially-counterproductive purchases, according to Mark Hamrick, a senior economic analyst at Bankrate.

“While some might enjoy the rush of clicking the ‘buy’ button, longer-lasting regrets can follow upon realizing the item wasn’t necessary and personal financial goals are one causality,” he said.

Hamrick recommended that shoppers compare prices to other websites as well as brick-and-mortar stores before making a purchase. Many other businesses have begun promoting sales around the same time as Prime Day, including Walmart, Target and eBay.

“Only click ‘add to cart’ or ‘buy now’ if it’s an item that you really need and can afford and otherwise planned to buy,” Hamrick said.

Prime Day continues through Tuesday.