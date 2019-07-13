Walmart to launch major sale - one day ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Walmart is jumping Amazon, launching a summer sale just one day ahead of Prime Day, the e-commerce behemoth’s biggest sale of the year.

The biggest retailer in the world’s sale starts on Sunday and lasts through Wednesday, offering -- similar to Amazon -- free two-day shipping orders over $35. Prime Day, meanwhile, begins Monday and last through Tuesday.

Like Amazon, just about everything will be on sale at Walmart, from gaming devices to smart home gadgets.

Prime Day, which is when members of the subscription service can find special deals on the company’s website and in Whole Foods store, first began in 2015. It’s turned into a massive shopping event since then.

Last year, Amazon said its Prime Day was the “biggest in history”, as prime members purchased more than 100 million products during the sale. And in 2017, the company said its sales grew more than 60 percent -- breaking a record at the time, and surpassing Amazon’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales combined.

The popularity of the event has left other retailers scrambling to find ways to compete.

Target will also join the sale frenzy this week, running “deal days” on Monday and Tuesday, the same dates as Prime Day. Target said it will offer 40 percent off some furniture and 30 percent off some cookware and small appliances. That’s in addition to other deals on toys, sporting goods and bedding.

In mid-May, Walmart said it would offer shoppers the option to have their online orders delivered the next day.