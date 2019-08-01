Dog owners beware: This popular treat may be tainted with drug-resistant salmonella

Attention dog owners: Be sure to check your pet’s snack food cabinet, because the Centers for Disease Control says it could be tainted with salmonella.

Pig ear treats – from “many different suppliers” are blamed for the outbreak.

Because the agency can’t identify any single supplier or common brand – they are telling anyone with the popular dog treat to throw it out immediately.

As of this post, at least 127 people were exposed to the infection, two dozen of whom have been hospitalized because of it.

Symptoms in humans infected by the bug include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps.

Retailers are being told to pull all of the snacks from their shelves until further notice.

What to do: