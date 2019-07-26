More than 53K pounds of frozen meatballs recalled over undeclared allergens

article

Thousands of pounds of frozen beef and pork meatballs are being recalled because of undeclared allergens and misbranding, according to a Thursday recall notice from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Home Market Foods, Inc., from Norwood, Mass., is recalling approximately 53,217 pounds of its frozen, ready-to-eat meatballs, the notice said.

The 48-ounce packages of “Homestyle Meatballs All Natural” -- produced on April 2, 2019 -- contain milk and wheat, but the two known allergens aren’t noted on the products’ packaging, according to the notice.

The recalled product is believed to contain the company’s “Cranberry Stuffed Meatballs” product instead of its “Homestyle Meatballs All Natural”

The mix-up was discovered after a customer complained that the product was mislabeled, the recall notice said.

However, the notice said there have been no adverse reactions reported to the company from eating the mislabeled product.

The USDA’s Food and Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) recommends that people who have bought the product should not eat it and should either throw it away or return it.

The products were sold in stores in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina and Rhode Island, according to the notice. The recalled products have a Best If Used By date of July 2, 2020.