Dick's Sporting Goods to hire 8,000 seasonal workers for holiday shopping season

Target, Amazon and JCPenney are also hiring for the holidays

Dick’s Sporting Goods plans to hire nearly 8,000 seasonal employees to its workforce as part of a hiring push to prepare for the upcoming holiday shopping season.

The workers will be brought on board to work at its Dick’s Sporting Goods, Dick’s House of Sports, Public Lands and Going, Going, Gone locations, according to the retailer.

Dick’s Sporting Goods said seasonal jobseekers "should first apply online" ahead of attending their local "National Signing Day" recruiting event on Oct. 8. That marks the beginning of its holiday push.

It will keep hiring after Oct. 8 "until all positions are filled" for the holidays, the retailer said.

Dick’s Sporting Goods’ planned 8,000 seasonal workers is smaller than its efforts in 2022 and 2023, when it sought 9,000 and 8,600, respectively.

"As the teammate turnover in stores has been steadily declining since 2021, DICK’s has seen a decrease in the seasonal hiring volume," the retailer noted in its announcement of its holiday hiring plans.

Dick’s Sporting Goods operated 861 stores across its various brands at the end of the second quarter.

The retailer is one of the latest companies to unveil its seasonal hiring goals, with Amazon planning to hire 250,000 people, Target aiming for 100,000 and JCPenney seeking 10,000, among others.

In early September, a Bankrate survey found 43% of holiday shoppers foresaw their spending staying the same during the 2024 holiday shopping season. Meanwhile, 24% reported they thought they would spend more on holiday purchases, and 33% indicated they planned to cut back.

When it comes to online holiday shopping, consumers are expected to spend $240.8 billion between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31 this year, according to a recent projection from Adobe Analytics.