Target looking to hire 100K seasonal workers for holidays

Target will hire 100,000 seasonal employees at the company’s stores and supply chain facilities ahead of the holiday shopping period this year.

The company said Monday the seasonal hires are meant to bolster its existing workforce and its tens of thousands of "On Demand" employees that work shifts on flexible schedules.

Target is seeking people to fill seasonal in-store roles "including guest advocate, front of store attendant, fulfillment expert, general merchandising expert, food and beverage expert and style consultants," it said. Its seasonal supply chain openings support warehouse operations.

The "majority" of the seasonal employees will have jobs in Target retail locations, according to the company. Applications for seasonal store positions open Sept. 25.

Target’s announcement made it the latest company to unveil its seasonal hiring targets, with discount grocer Aldi and retailer Bath & Body Works recently saying they aimed to hire 13,000 and 30,000, respectively.

This holiday season’s planned 100,000 seasonal workers match Target’s previous target in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

The Minneapolis-based company said it will have its "biggest holiday assortment ever" this year, with deals for holiday shoppers starting as soon as early October with Target Circle Week.

A recent Bankrate survey found 48% of holiday shoppers were aiming to start buying things for the winter holidays by Halloween.

That came as 43% of holiday shoppers see their spending staying the same during the 2024 holiday shopping season. Meanwhile, 24% reported they thought they would spend more on holiday purchases, and 33% said they planned to cut back on spending this year.