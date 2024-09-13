Aldi hiring over 13K workers nationwide, raising pay

Discount grocer Aldi is boosting its staff for the holiday season with plans to hire more than 13,000 store and warehouse workers.

Along with boosting its workforce, the grocer announced that it will continue adding new stores across the U.S. while it simultaneously prepares for the busy shopping period.

To entice applicants, the company also announced that it's raising the national average hourly pay too.

LOOKING FOR A JOB? THESE 5 STATES HAVE MOST COMPETITION

The average starting wages for Aldi store and warehouse positions nationwide will jump to $18 and $23 per hour, respectively, based on market and position, according to the company.

The company also touted that the company "outranks competitors" in career opportunities, noting that 70% of assistant store managers and more than 30% of store managers started as store associates.

US ECONOMY ADDED 142,000 JOBS IN AUGUST, MISSING EXPECTATIONS

Workers with more than 30 hours a week have access to health insurance, paid time off as well as flexible scheduling and 100% paid parental and caregiver leave, Aldi said.

Any qualified applicants will be invited to interview during National Hiring Week, which ends on Sept. 15.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

This is just the beginning of the holiday hiring rush. Typically, as the season gets underway, grocers, retailers and companies like UPS and FedEx boost their seasonal workforce to handle the rush of holiday shoppers.

NRF CEO Matthew Shay expects consumers to keep spending as we head into the holiday season despite the slowing labor market.

Even with lower "employment growth, unemployment is near historical lows and ongoing job and wage gains coupled with lower inflation should keep consumers on solid footing heading into the holiday season," Shay said in August, adding that "lower interest rates take time to trickle down and won’t provide an immediate boost but should stabilize the economy."