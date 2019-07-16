CVS eye drops, ointment added to nationwide recall over sterility concerns

Dozens of CVS Health-branded eye drops and ointment were added to the nationwide recall last week over sterility concerns.

Altaire Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced Wednesday it was recalling several over-the-counter eye products over “a lack of sterility assurance.” The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said the New York-based company was recalling the products as a “precautionary measure” and there have been no reports of injuries.

“Administration of a non-sterile product intended to be sterile may result in serious and potentially life-threatening infections or death,” the recall notice stated, adding that the CVS Health-branded products were only sold at CVS locations.

The recall comes four days after Altaire issued a voluntary recall for several eye drops and ointments sold at Walmart and Walgreens due to the same concerns. Those who purchased any of the products affected are urged to contact Altaire by calling 1-800-258-2471 or emailing otcdruggist@aol.com.

Customers who’ve experienced adverse reactions or other problems while using any of the recalled products should contact their physician or health care provider.

The products affected by the recall and their product numbers are listed below. For more information on lot numbers, expiration dates and initial ship dates, visit the FDA’s website.