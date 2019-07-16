CVS eye drops, ointment added to nationwide recall over sterility concerns

Dozens of CVS Health-branded eye drops and ointment were added to the nationwide recall last week over sterility concerns.
Altaire Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced Wednesday it was recalling several over-the-counter eye products over “a lack of sterility assurance.” The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said the New York-based company was recalling the products as a “precautionary measure” and there have been no reports of injuries.
“Administration of a non-sterile product intended to be sterile may result in serious and potentially life-threatening infections or death,” the recall notice stated, adding that the CVS Health-branded products were only sold at CVS locations.
The recall comes four days after Altaire issued a voluntary recall for several eye drops and ointments sold at Walmart and Walgreens due to the same concerns. Those who purchased any of the products affected are urged to contact Altaire by calling 1-800-258-2471 or emailing otcdruggist@aol.com.
Customers who’ve experienced adverse reactions or other problems while using any of the recalled products should contact their physician or health care provider.
The products affected by the recall and their product numbers are listed below. For more information on lot numbers, expiration dates and initial ship dates, visit the FDA’s website.
- CVS Health Natural Tears Lubricant Eye Drops Preservative Free; Item number: 538397
- CVS Health Lubricant Eye Drops for Mild to Moderate Dry Eye; Item number: 317916
- CVS Health Lubricant Eye Drops for Mild to Moderate Dry Eye; Item number: 247887
- CVS Health Dry Eye Relief Eye Drops; Item number: 317914
- CVS Health Dry Eye Relief Eye Drops; Item number: 457802
- CVS Health Preservative-Free Lubricant Eye Drops Sensitive Solution; Item number: 495334
- CVS Health Preservative-Free Lubricant Eye Drops Sensitive Solution; Item number: 994883
- CVS Health Preservative-Free Lubricant Gel Drops Dry Eye Relief; Item number: 634634
- CVS Health Lubricating Gel Drops for Anytime Use; Item number: 563420
- CVS Health Overnight Lubricating Eye Ointment; Item number: 881532
- CVS Health Lubricant Eye Ointment; Item number: 247881
- CVS Health Extra Strength Lubricant Gel Drops; Item number: 799143
- CVS Health Extra Strength Lubricant Gel Drops Twin Pack; Item number: 258587
- CVS Health Fast Acting Lubricant Eye Drops Dry Eye Therapy; Item number: 895160
- CVS Health Fast Acting Lubricant Eye Drops Dry Eye Therapy Twin Pack; Item number: 994881
- CVS Health Preservative-Free Lubricant Eye Drops Sensitive Solution; Item number: 495301
- CVS Health Preservative-Free Lubricant Eye Drops Sensitive Solution; Item number: 457791
- CVS Health Preservative-Free Lubricant Eye Drops Advanced Relief; Item number: 563442
- CVS Health Lubricant Eye Drops Advanced Relief; Item number: 563419
- CVS Health Fast Acting Lubricant Eye Drops Preservative Free; Item number: 994882
- CVS Health Preservative-Free Lubricant Eye Drops Fast Acting; Item number: 258625
- CVS Health Lubricant Gel Drops-Moderate to Severe Dry Eye Relief; Item number: 799145
- CVS Health Multi-Action Relief Drops; Item number: 694954
- CVS Health Lubricant Eye Drops Lasting Dry Eye Relief; Item number: 968210
- CVS Health Lubricant Eye Drops Lasting Dry Eye Relief Twin Pack; Item number: 495323
- CVS Health Maximum Redness Relief Eye Drops; Item number: 994880
- CVS Health Redness Relief; Item number: 317912
- CVS Health Redness Relief; Item number: 457799
- CVS Health Lubricant Eye Drops Multi-Symptom Eye Relief; Item number: 563431
- CVS Health Lubricant Eye Ointment Sensitive Formula; Item number: 247885