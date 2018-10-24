Widespread food recalls hit Whole Foods, Walmart and Trader Joe's

You may want to check your food labels.

More than a dozen companies have recalled millions of pounds of potentially contaminated premade foods in recent days due to listeria and salmonella risks.

The result has led to several big name retailers such as Whole Foods, 7-Eleven, Trader’s Joes, Walmart and Harris Teeter pulling millions of pounds of premade food items, including ready-to-eat salads, burritos and wraps from its shelves.

The massive recalls were issued from major food manufacturers, including Bakkavor Foods, Envolve Foods and Ruiz Food Products, who notified the U.S. Department of Agriculture that their products may include ingredients such as corn, diced onions and other vegetables possibly tainted with bacteria by a single company called McCain Foods.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture was alerted to the issue by food makers last week and issued the recall around Oct. 17. However, the problem first started for McCain Foods USA on Oct. 15 when it recalled its Fire Roasted Black Bean Corn processed at its plant in Colton, California, near Los Angeles for concerns of potential contamination with listeria monocytogenes or salmonella, Food Safety News reported. Days later, McCain was forced to recall all of its products from its Colton plant, which makes fire roasted, caramelized and sautéed frozen fruit and vegetables.

Among the products that were pulled from shelves were Whole Foods’ Santa Fe Style Salad with chicken, Trader Joe’s labeled BBQ flavored chicken salad and Walmart’s Marketside Fiesta Salad with Steak.

Here is a full list of the items and companies issuing recalls.

Bakkavor Foods

Bakkavor Foods is recalling around 795,261 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry items that contain an onion ingredient possibly affected by salmonella and listeria.

The ready-to-eat meat and poultry items were produced from Sept. 27, 2017, through Oct. 15, 2018. The following products are subject to recall:

• 16-oz. plastic-wrapped with paperboard sleeve packages containing HARRIS TEETER FRESH FOODS MARKET DELI-BAKERY brand “BBQ STYLE CHICKEN ARTISAN PIZZA,” with “Use By” dates from 01/07/19 through 04/11/19 (inclusive) printed on the case packaging.

• 8-oz. butcher-paper wrapped packages containing HARRIS TEETER FRESH FOODS MARKET DELI-BAKERY brand “CHICKEN SAUSAGE, EGG WHITE and CHEESE BREAKFAST BURRITO,” with “Use By” dates from 01/24/18 through 10/25/18 (inclusive) printed on the case packaging.

• 8-oz. butcher-paper wrapped packages containing HARRIS TEETER FRESH FOODS MARKET DELI-BAKERY brand “BACON, EGG and CHEESE BURRITO,” with “Use By” dates from 01/24/18 through 10/25/18 (inclusive) printed on the case packaging.

• 10-oz. butcher-paper wrapped packages containing “TRADER JOE’S CARNITAS WITH SALSA VERDE Burrito,” with “Use By” dates from 10/08/17 through 10/24/18 (inclusive) printed on the retail packaging.

The products subject to recall bear establishment numbers “19198,” “P-19198,” “46937” or “45335.”

Buddy’s Kitchen

Buddy’s Kitchen is recalling around 212,746 pounds of ready-to-eat pork and chicken products that contain vegetables producers are concerned might be contaminated with listeria and salmonella.

The ready-to-eat pork and chicken items were produced on various dates from Oct. 19, 2017, through Oct. 9, 2018. The following products are subject to recall:

• 7.95-lb. bulk cases containing 16 pieces of “Provolone and Roasted Peppers Omelet with Sicilian Potatoes & Italian Chicken Sausage (Bulk Pack),” with lot codes 01/02/18, 01/15/18 and 05/09/18, and case code 70578.

• 11.02-lb. bulk cases containing 24 pieces of “Chicken Chorizo & Montamore Scramble,” with lot codes 04/30/18 and 07/09/18, and case code 70658.

• 9.52-lb. bulk cases containing 24 pieces of “Chicken Chorizo & Montamore Scramble,” with lot codes 10/30/17, 11/04/17, 12/05/17, 12/19/17, 01/16/18, 02/22/18 and 04/24/18, and case code 70630.

• 9.75-lb. bulk cases containing 24 pieces of “PANCETTA STYLE CRUMBLE & SMOKED FONTINA SCRAMBLE,” with lot codes 10/19/17, 10/31/17, 11/20/17, 12/04/17, 01/03/18, 01/10/18, 02/12/18, 02/27/18, 03/30/18, 04/09/18, 05/07/18, 05/29/18, 06/13/18, 07/09/18, 08/06/18 and 09/07/18, and case code 70620.

• 11.93-lb. bulk cases containing 24 pieces of “Provolone and Roasted Peppers Omelet with Sicilian Potatoes & Italian Chicken Sausage (Pop-Put),” with lot codes 01/02/18, 01/05/18, 01/15/18, 01/25/18, 04/30/18, 05/08/18, 05/09/18, 05/16/18, 05/17/18, 05/24/18, 05/31/18, 07/24/18, 08/01/18, 08/06/18, 08/27/18, 09/05/18, 09/18/18 and 10/09/18, and case code 70577.

The products were shipped to Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri and New Jersey and bear the number “P-4226.”

Caito Foods

Caito Foods is recalling around 1,532 pounds ready-to-eat salad and bow products that are made with chicken and might contain a corn ingredient that could have been contaminated.

The products being recalled were produced from Oct. 6 through Oct. 14.

11.5-oz. plastic clamshell packages containing “good & deLISH sante fe style salad with chicken,” with “ENJOY BY” dates of 10/13/18 through 10/21/18 (inclusive).

8.75-oz. plastic clamshell packages containing “Santa Fe Style Salad with Chicken,” with “Sell By” date of 10/13/18 through 10/21/18 (inclusive).

11.25-oz. plastic clamshell packages containing “FRESH Garden HIGHWAY SALADS SANTA FE STYLE SALAD WITH CHICKEN,” with “Best If Sold By” dates of 10/12/18 through 10/20/18 (inclusive).

12-oz. plastic bowl packages containing “good to go! Chipotle Chicken Bowl,” with “Sell By” dates of 10/11/18 through 10/19/18 (inclusive).

8.75-oz. plastic clamshell packages containing “FRESH Garden HIGHWAY Santa Fe Style Salad with Chicken,” with “Best if Sold By” dates of 10/13/18 through 10/21/18 (inclusive).

The items were shipped to locations starting Oct. 13 and Oct. 21 with the establishment number “P-39985.”

Envolve Foods

Envolve Foods is recalling around 292,764 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken and beef products that contain a vegetable that possibly could have been affected by salmonella and listeria.

The products in question were produced and packaged from Feb. 2 through Oct. 12.

• 22-oz. plastic bags containing “simple truth, Chicken Bibimbap” and a case code number of 011110890108 on the label and use by/sell by dates of 11/2/18 through 3/12/20.

• 22-oz. plastic bags containing “simple truth, Thai Style Green Curry” and a case code number of 011110816382 on the label and use by/sell by dates of 3/13/19 through 1/24/20.

• 22-oz. plastic bags containing “simple truth, Chicken Tikka Masala” and a case code of 011110890092 on the label and use by/sell by dates of 3/22/19 through 4/12/19.

• 10-lb. cases containing “CADENCE GOURMET, Steak Fajitas,” with an item number of SS00024, and an expiration dates of 11/1/2018 through 01/18/19, on the label.

• 10-lb. cases containing “CADENCE GOURMET, Tuscan Tomato Basil Chicken & Sausage,” with an item number of SS00032, and an expiration dates of 10/20/18 through 01/09/19 on the label.

• 10-lb. cases containing “CADENCE GOURMET, Rustic Toasted Tomato Basil Chicken & Vegetables,” with an item number of SS00047, and an expiration dates of 2/05/19 through 10/12/19 on the label.

The products bear the establishment number “44857.”

Ruiz Food

Ruiz Food is recalling 2,490,593 pounds of its ready-to-eat meat and poultry taquitos possibly affected by the listeria and salmonella.

The products in question were produced from July 1 through Oct. 10, 2018.

4.5-lbs. cardboard cases containing 24-count Go-Go Taquitos “Beef Taco & Cheese Taquitos” with a case code 86183 printed on the label.

4.5-lbs. cardboard cases containing 24-count Go-Go Taquitos “Buffalo Style Cooked Glazed Chicken Taquitos” with a case code 86006 printed on the label.

4.5-lbs. cardboard cases containing 24-count Go-Go Taquitos “Chipotle Chicken Wrapped in A Battered Flour Tortilla” with a case code 86019 printed on the label.

SK Food Groups

SK Food Groups is recalling around 174,207 pounds of chicken wrap products that contain vegetables and may be contaminated with salmonella and listeria.

The items were produced from various dates from Oct. 15, 2017, through Oct. 15, 2018.

• 4.5-oz. plastic packages containing “jenny CRAIG CHICKEN WRAP WITH BBQ SAUCE,” with lot codes WO0096753S10, WO0097880S10, WO0098216S10, WO0098565S10, WO0098923S10, WO0100691S10, WO0100692S10, WO0101746S10, WO0101861S10, WO0102176S10, WO0102469S10, WO0102758S10, WO0103920S10, WO0104247S10, WO0104353S10, WO0104615S10, WO0104995S10, WO0106312, WO0106312S10, WO0106945S10, WO0107556S10, WO0108694S10, WO0108695S10, WO0096753S02, WO0097880S02, WO0098216S02, WO00982416S02, WO0098565S02, WO0098923S02, WO0100691S02, WO0100692S02 and WO0101746S02

The products included in the recall bear the establishment numbers “45367” or “20552.”

These items were shipped directly to consumers through catalog sales in California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Texas.