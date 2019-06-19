Costco sells giant, 2-pound doughnuts — but only in this region

Costco is going big on sweets.

The retailer is selling giant doughnuts that are sized more like cakes, but only in some Australia locations.

If you're hoping to get a taste, then you'll have to travel to Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide or Canberra. The oversized fried treats — which currently come in just one flavor — will also soon be available at Costco locations in Melbourne.

Costco told FOXBusiness on Wednesday there's "no further information" on whether the doughnuts will be carried in the U.S.

The Kirkland Signature-brand baked good is approximately 2 pounds — or 900 grams — one customer wrote on Instagram.

The chain said the product so far has been "selling well."

The treat is covered with pink icing, sprinkles and M&Ms. According to one picture, the giant doughnut costs $15.99 AUD, which is about $10.99 USD.

The chain is known for selling value-sized items that give you more bang for your buck.

In January, the company sold out of its 26-pound bucket of macaroni and cheese that has a shelf life of up to 20 years.

The product, according to the company’s website at the time, has been on the market for several years but only recently became “out of stock.”

Under its details, the cheese and pasta are packaged in separate bulk “Metalite pouches” with oxygen absorbers, “to protect the quality and ensure a long shelf life.”

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg COST COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION 263.54 +0.80 +0.30%

Costco announced its operating results in May for the third quarter and the first 36 weeks of fiscal 2019, ended May 12, 2019. Net sales for the quarter increased 7.4 percent, to $33.96 billion, from $31.62 billion last year. Net sales for the first 36 weeks increased 8.3 percent, to $102.90 billion, from $95.02 billion last year.

The company also said in May that prices will increase because of the trade war between China and the U.S. and the tariffs imposed on Chinese goods.

Costco currently operates 773 warehouses, including 536 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 100 in Canada, 39 in Mexico, 28 in the United Kingdom, 26 in Japan, 16 in Korea, 13 in Taiwan, 11 in Australia, two in Spain, and one each in Iceland and France.

It also operates e-commerce sites in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Korea and Taiwan.

Fox Business' Kathleen Joyce, Jade Scipioni and Reuters contributed to this report.