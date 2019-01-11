Costco sells out of 26 lb. mac & cheese tub with 20-year shelf life

article

Costco’s “doomsday” product line is apparently taking off.

Continue Reading Below

The wholesaler made news this week for selling out of its 26-pound bucket of macaroni and cheese that has a shelf life of up to 20 years.

The product, according to the company’s website, has been on the market for several years but only recently became “out of stock.”

Under its details, the cheese and pasta are packaged in separate bulk “Metalite pouches” with oxygen absorbers, “to protect the quality and ensure a long shelf life.”

Over the last few years, as reported by FOX Business, Costco has been rolling out several products for doomsday-type scenarios.

Advertisement

In March, the company made headlines for rolling out three emergency food kits on its website, ranging from $1,000 up to $6,000, all of which are designed to feed a family of four for a year.

The retailer first offered emergency food kits over six years ago. One reviewer, who purchased its first version called Thrive for $3,999.99, three years ago said her family used their tax return to purchase it.

“The food shipped two days after I placed the order and arrived three days after that. Very impressive. All 63 boxes fit nicely under the 15 stairs going to the basement. Make sure you note which boxes contain items with a shorter shelf life so you can keep them more accessible,” the reviewer wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

While a spokesperson for Costco did respond to FOX Business’ request for additional information on the kits or give any details surrounding the popularity of the items, a representative did tell Detroit’s Free Press in 2017 that the idea for the kits "came about making a great starter kit for a family who wanted to prepare for any kind of disaster. This is a great value with shipping included."