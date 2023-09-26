Costco recalls 'about 48,000 mattresses' from Novaform after mold detected

Mattress manufacturer FXI announced a voluntary recall of tens of thousands of Novaform mattresses exclusively sold at Costco earlier this year as mold has been detected in the products.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall includes "about 48,000 units" of both Novaform ComfortGrande 14-inch and Novaform DreamAway 8-inch mattresses that were sold in the San Francisco Bay area and online between January 2023 and June 2023. The cost of the mattresses range from $150 to $750.

"The mattresses could have been exposed to water during the manufacturing process allowing mold to develop and posing a health risk to individuals with compromised immune systems, damaged lungs or an allergy to mold," the recall issued on Sept. 21 reads.

FXI said it has received 541 reports of mold on the mattresses, although no injuries have been reported.

The recall includes products manufactured at FXI’s San Bernardino, California, facility between January and April of this year. Affected products suffer from dark discoloration, consistent with the presence of mold, the company said.

The recall includes mattresses with the following model/item numbers.

ComfortGrande 14" Mattress

King: 1413200

Cal King: 1413201

Queen: 1413202

Full: 1413203

Twin: 1413204

DreamAway 8" Mattress

Twin: 1698562

Full: 1698564

Consumers who purchased the recalled products can receive a full refund or a replacement mattress, FXI said. This includes free delivery of the new mattress, as well as pick up and disposal of the recalled mattress.

FXI is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania. They have stores located across the U.S., including California, Texas, Florida, Ohio, Wisconsin, Washington, North Carolina and Tennessee.