Coronavirus moves Nomad to make face masks instead of iPhone cases

Nomad, a company best known for making iPhone cases, has begun producing medical supplies such as face masks for embattled hospitals during the coronavirus outbreak.

The company began taking orders for the high-demand supplies on Wednesday. Medical professionals, first responders and essential businesses will have priority access to the first shipments.

“Due to the rapid spread of COVID-19, the medical supply chain for critical supplies has been pushed beyond capacity,” Nomad said in a statement on its website. “In response to sudden and unprecedented need, Nomad has reprioritized our operations to provide medical supplies, like face masks, to those fighting this pandemic.”

Nomad said that some face masks are already available, though they are not the N95 masks that are considered the most effective form of protection for workers on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak. The three-layer masks are pending approval form the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Nomad has asked the public to donate money to aid in mask production. For every $5 donation, the company can produce 12 face masks. Any profit will be donated to coronavirus response efforts.

“After nearly a decade in business, Nomad has developed a robust supply chain that fulfills thousands of orders around the world each week,” the company said. “We are taking advantage of our system to quickly move medical supplies from our Asian and North American warehouses to frontline responders globally.”

Nomad is the latest of several private companies to either actively begin production of key supplies or explore ways to contribute to response efforts. Hospitals and essential businesses are contending with shortages of face masks and protective equipment.

Apple has donated millions of N95 face masks to health care providers. Sports apparel giant Nike disclosed Tuesday that it is working on designs for personal protective equipment for health care workers, including prototyped face masks.

Hanes is also making face masks. Several alcohol brands have converted their lines to produce hand sanitizer.

