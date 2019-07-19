Converse collaborates on ‘UV-activated’ sneaker with Chinatown Market

article

Sneaker-maker Converse and retailer Chinatown Market had a colorful trick up their sleeve when collaborating on a new type of kicks.

Converse unveiled a few new styles in a news release on Tuesday, including one with Chinatown Market that changes fabric color when in the presence of UV light.

“The shoe employs a light-sensitive, multi-tone asymmetrical canvas upper, which transforms when exposed to UV light,” the company explained.

Chinatown Market on Thursday posted a video to Instagram showing the change in action. It started off with a person standing inside while holding what appeared to be a white pair of high-top sneakers. As they made their way outdoors, the fabric turned to bluish purple, orange and pink.

Sneaker lovers have a chance to grab the “UV-activated” Converse online at 12:01 a.m. ET Saturday when a “very limited” amount will be made available, the company wrote in the post. The shoes can also be found at the ComplexCon event in Chicago over the weekend.

Low tops will carry a $95 price tag, while high-tops will cost $100, the company added on Instagram Friday.