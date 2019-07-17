Arizona Iced Tea collaborates with Adidas on 99 cent sneakers

article

Arizona Iced Tea is leaping into the sneaker business, revealing on social media its collaboration with Adidas.

The beverage company has been teasing the mashup on its Instagram page for days, posting a slew of photos of the new kicks.

But this week, Arizona shared that it’s holding a “99¢ Surprise Pop-Up” event on Thursday and Friday in New York City.

“Come drop by and refresh with a can of 99¢ AriZona that will include one pair of the limited-run adidas Continental 80 or Yung 1 silhouettes designed with AriZona brand iconography,” Arizona said in a Facebook post for the event.

Those wishing to snag the shoes must bring $1 bills, the company said. Sneakers will only be available while supplies last, with a one pair per person limit.

A representative for Adidas did not immediately return FOX Business’ request for comment.