Arizona Iced Tea, Adidas sneaker NYC pop-up event reportedly led to injuries, arrests

What was meant to be a two-day pop-up event in New York to showcase a 99-cent sneaker collaboration between Arizona Iced Tea and Adidas reportedly turned ugly Thursday morning, leading to injuries, arrests and the closure of the event, officials said.

The beverage company unveiled on social media this week that it would be holding a “99¢ Surprise Pop-Up” event on Thursday and Friday in New York City. The sneakers, depicted on Arizona’s Instagram page, paid homage to the brand’s can designs.

“Come drop by and refresh with a can of 99¢ AriZona that will include one pair of the limited-run adidas Continental 80 or Yung 1 silhouettes designed with AriZona brand iconography,” Arizona said in a Facebook post for the event.

But the situation became hectic roughly two hours before the official 11 a.m. start time after word surfaced that the shoes could run out before everyone received a pair, according to the New York Post.

Local news outlets reported that a few people were injured at the event, with the Post saying that a female was hit in the face with a thrown bottle. The FDNY told the outlet that she sustained non-critical injuries.

The NYPD also arrived at the scene and brought two individuals into custody, WABC reported. The NYPD verified the details to FOX Business.

Arizona Iced Tea addressed the situation on Twitter, thanking its “loyal fans” for their support and offering an apology.

“Due to overwhelming demand and safety concerns, the NYPD shutdown our pop-up,” the beverage brand said. “We sincerely apologize to all our fans that waited in line. We are actively working to remedy the situation.”

In a follow-up post, Arizona announced that the pop-up event was “PERMANENTLY CLOSED.” Adidas echoed that message in a released statement.

“Both adidas and AriZona are grateful for those who came out and apologize for any inconvenience caused as a result of the shutdown,” Adidas said. “In an effort to prioritize the safety of fans and consumers, all parties made the decision to close the event with the support of local authorities.”

The athletic apparel company added that “the collaboration will still be available to the public at a later time.”