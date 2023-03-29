Chick-fil-A removing menu item effective April 3

Those who love a fresh bed of mixed greens topped with a blend of shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses and grape tomatoes from Chick-fil-A have just days to enjoy the menu item before it is gone for good.

The fast food giant will no longer offer side salad from its list of menu options starting April 3.

The item has been enjoyed by customers in some form of another for at least the last decade. Currently, it is prepared fresh daily, served with charred tomato, crispy red bell peppers and choice of dressing, according to Chick-fil-A's website.

The Atlanta chain is giving out flyers to customers currently ordering the item informing them about the impending change.

CHICK-FIL-A TESTING NEW SANDWICH OPTION FEATURING CAULIFLOWER FILET

"Serving guests is at the heart of all we do at Chick-fil-A," the fast-food chain said in a statement to FOX Television Stations. "In order for our Restaurant Team Members to continue to deliver quality food and signature hospitality, at times we have to make difficult decisions to help simplify our menu."

The company said instead, it will increase the size of the Kale Crunch Side to large, which could serve as an alternative for some guests.

Customers craving more salad options after April 3 can choose a Cobb Salad, Spicy Southwest Salad or Market Salad – all entrees.

Last month Chick-fil-A announced customers in a few markets will soon be able to try a "plant-forward" sandwich option that features a "tender filet cut from a whole, real cauliflower."

CHICK-FIL-A OPENS BREAK ROOM FOR NYC FOOD DELIVERY WORKERS

The cauliflower sandwich is "marinated, breaded with a signature seasoning, pressure-cooked, and served on a toasted buttery bun with two dill pickle chips," according to a news release.

"Guests told us they wanted to add more vegetables into their diets, and they wanted a plant-forward entrée that tasted uniquely Chick-fil-A," said Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

People living in the Denver, Charleston and Greensboro-Triad areas can determine whether a specific location is testing the new item by either checking the fast-food chain’s mobile app or calling the restaurant, according to the company.

Across America, Puerto Rico and Canada, Chick-fil-A reports it has over 2,800 locations .

FOX Business' Aislinn Murphy contributed to this report.