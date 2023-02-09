Chick-fil-A testing new sandwich option featuring cauliflower filet

Chick-fil-A customers in a few markets will soon be able to try a "plant-forward" sandwich option.

The new entrée Chick-fil-A is trialing features a "tender filet cut from a whole, real cauliflower," a first for the fast-food chain known for its chicken sandwich, the company announced Thursday. Testing in three markets kicks off Monday.

Chick-fil-A said the test markets for the cauliflower sandwich are Denver, Colorado; Charleston, South Carolina; and Greensboro-Triad, North Carolina.

The cauliflower sandwich is "marinated, breaded with a signature seasoning, pressure-cooked, and served on a toasted buttery bun with two dill pickle chips," according to the news release.

"Guests told us they wanted to add more vegetables into their diets, and they wanted a plant-forward entree that tasted uniquely Chick-fil-A," said Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging.

The market tests for the cauliflower sandwich come after almost four years of in-house development, Chick-fil-A said.

People living in the Denver, Charleston and Greensboro-Triad areas can determine whether a specific location is testing the new item by either checking the fast-food chain’s mobile app or calling the restaurant, according to the company.

Across America, Puerto Rico and Canada, Chick-fil-A reports it has over 2,800 locations.

