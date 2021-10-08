Target launches holiday price-match guarantee to gain competitive edge

Target is promising its customers that it will offer the best value gifts this holiday season in an effort to lure in customers amid another holiday season set against a pandemic.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TGT TARGET CORP. 228.90 -0.92 -0.40%

Starting Sunday, the Minneapolis-based retailer is launching its "Holiday Price Match Guarantee" program as it works to gain an edge over competitors.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Through Dec. 24, guests will be able to request a price adjustment on all items purchased at Target.

Target touts that the program is taking all the "stress and guesswork out of deal hunting" by providing the best deals earlier in the season.

Target will also continue to match select competitors’ pricing within two weeks of any purchase.

It's "designed to provide guests with the confidence they’re getting the best deals at Target," Target chief growth officer Christina Hennington.

At the same time, the retailer is also kicking off its "Deal Days" from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12. For three days, Target will offer deals online, through the Target App and in stores.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Last year, Target’s strong sales streak extended through a pandemic-shrouded holiday season after a hard push online and an increased effort to provide alternatives to customers who are trying to minimize risk. The retailer reported that online sales surged 102% between November and December even despite virus-related disruptions.

Similar to this year, the company aggressively discounted prices starting in early in October to get an early start on an unprecedented shopping season.

To support the surge in demand during this year's holiday season, the company announced last month that it will hire about 100,000 seasonal workers nationwide, about 30,000 less than last year.

The added positions will help the retailer serve customers who are picking up goods that were ordered online at the store or picking them up curbside.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.