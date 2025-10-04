Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

US
Published

Kroger recalls deli pasta salads across 28 states over potential listeria contamination

Recall covers certain pasta salads sold between August and October

close
Jack Otter leads a 'Barron's Roundtable' panel discussion on Fed cuts, grocery prices, AI, Oracle's price spike and how Trump's immigration crackdown is affecting the markets. video

Grocery prices spike to highest in three years

Jack Otter leads a 'Barron's Roundtable' panel discussion on Fed cuts, grocery prices, AI, Oracle's price spike and how Trump's immigration crackdown is affecting the markets.

Grocery giant Kroger has issued a voluntary recall of two of its deli pasta salads sold in dozens of states due to concerns over potential listeria bacteria contamination.

The recall covers Basil Pesto Bowtie Salad and Smoked Mozzarella Penne Salad, which were sold at Kroger’s family of stores, including Baker’s, City Market, Dillons, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Gerbes, King Soopers, Payless, Ralphs and Smith’s, according to an announcement Saturday from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The pasta salads were sold at both the deli service counter and in "grab-n-go" packages at 1,860 stores in 28 states, including California, Georgia, Texas, Ohio, Michigan and Illinois, the announcement noted.

GROCERY GIANT KROGER TO CLOSE 60 STORES IN NEXT 18 MONTHS

FILE PHOTO: Grocery giant Kroger has issued a voluntary recall for two of its popular deli salads sold across dozens of states due to concerns over potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

Grocery giant Kroger has issued a voluntary recall of two of its deli pasta salads sold in 28 states due to concerns about potential listeria bacteria contamination. (iStock / iStock)

All affected products have been removed from store shelves, and customers who purchased them were notified via receipt messages and email alerts, according to the FDA.

KROGER CEO RESIGNS AFTER BOARD INVESTIGATION INTO HIS 'PERSONAL CONDUCT'

"Customers who have purchased the product described above should not consume it and should return it to a store for a full refund or replacement," the announcement said.

Kroger has issued a voluntary recall for two of its deli pasta salads due to concerns about potential listeria bacteria contamination. (Shelby Tauber/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Listeria monocytogenes is a type of bacteria that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections, especially in young children, older adults, pregnant women and those with weakened immune systems. So far, no illnesses or injuries have been reported with the recalled items, according to the FDA.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
KR THE KROGER CO. 66.30 -0.06 -0.09%

On Sept. 26, Kroger was notified by Fresh Creative Foods that its pasta supplier, Nate’s Fine Foods, had recalled bowtie pasta due to potential listeria contamination, affecting 24 Smith’s stores in Arizona, New Mexico and Nevada. 

KROGER THROWS LATEST PUNCH IN LEGAL BATTLE WITH ALBERTSONS

Grocery giant Kroger has issued a voluntary recall for two of its popular deli salads sold across dozens of states due to concerns over potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The recall covers Basil Pesto Bowtie Salad and Smoked Mozzarella Penne Salad, which were sold under Kroger’s family of stores. (U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

On Oct. 1, Fresh Creative Foods informed Kroger that Nate’s Fine Foods had expanded the recall to include additional dates of bowtie and penne pasta products for the same concern, according to the announcement.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Kroger did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.