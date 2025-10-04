Kroger recalls deli pasta salads across 28 states over potential listeria contamination

Grocery giant Kroger has issued a voluntary recall of two of its deli pasta salads sold in dozens of states due to concerns over potential listeria bacteria contamination.

The recall covers Basil Pesto Bowtie Salad and Smoked Mozzarella Penne Salad, which were sold at Kroger’s family of stores, including Baker’s, City Market, Dillons, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Gerbes, King Soopers, Payless, Ralphs and Smith’s, according to an announcement Saturday from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The pasta salads were sold at both the deli service counter and in "grab-n-go" packages at 1,860 stores in 28 states, including California, Georgia, Texas, Ohio, Michigan and Illinois, the announcement noted.

GROCERY GIANT KROGER TO CLOSE 60 STORES IN NEXT 18 MONTHS

All affected products have been removed from store shelves, and customers who purchased them were notified via receipt messages and email alerts, according to the FDA.

KROGER CEO RESIGNS AFTER BOARD INVESTIGATION INTO HIS 'PERSONAL CONDUCT'

"Customers who have purchased the product described above should not consume it and should return it to a store for a full refund or replacement," the announcement said.

Listeria monocytogenes is a type of bacteria that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections, especially in young children, older adults, pregnant women and those with weakened immune systems. So far, no illnesses or injuries have been reported with the recalled items, according to the FDA.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % KR THE KROGER CO. 66.30 -0.06 -0.09%

On Sept. 26, Kroger was notified by Fresh Creative Foods that its pasta supplier, Nate’s Fine Foods, had recalled bowtie pasta due to potential listeria contamination, affecting 24 Smith’s stores in Arizona, New Mexico and Nevada.

KROGER THROWS LATEST PUNCH IN LEGAL BATTLE WITH ALBERTSONS

On Oct. 1, Fresh Creative Foods informed Kroger that Nate’s Fine Foods had expanded the recall to include additional dates of bowtie and penne pasta products for the same concern, according to the announcement.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Kroger did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.