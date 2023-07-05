BelVita breakfast sandwich products recalled over peanut allergen concerns

The company that owns belVita is recalling certain breakfast products after reports of suspected allergic reactions.

The products affected by the voluntary recall are belVita breakfast sandwiches. Mondelēz Global LLC is recalling belVita Breakfast Sandwich Dark Chocolate Crème, along with belVita Breakfast Sandwich Cinnamon Brown Sugar with Vanilla Crème.

The company announced the recall Monday. It explained that the products, which were manufactured in the United States, may contain peanut allergens from cross-contact on a manufacturing line.

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanut may risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions by consuming these products," Mondelēz Global LLC explained in a press release.

Mondelēz Global LLC became aware of the allergen during an internal manufacturing inspection. They found "the potential presence of peanut protein residue" on the line used to make the affected belVita products.

The company also disclosed that there are three unconfirmed reports of possible allergic reactions to these products.

"No other belVita products, Mondelēz Global LLC products, or markets outside the United States are included in or affected by this recall," the company said.

There are no additional details about the recall at this time.