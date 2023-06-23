Frozen pineapple products sold at major grocers recalled over possible Listeria contamination

Certain frozen fruit products are being recalled from major grocery stores from across the country, including Walmart, Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, Target, Aldi and AWG (Associated Wholesale Grocers), according to a recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

SunOpta Inc.’s subsidiary, Sunrise Growers Inc., issued the voluntary recall of specific frozen fruit products that contain pineapple as they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The organism can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, according to the notice.

"Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea," the recall notice said. "Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women."

Oregon-based Willamette Valley Fruit Co., also issued a recall earlier this month for packages of frozen fruit sold at Walmart, Costco and HEB stores across the nation that contained strawberries grown in Mexico because they potentially contained hepatitis A.

The recall affects Walmart's Great Value Mixed Fruit, Great Value Dark Sweet Cherries, and Great Value Mango Chunks sold at stores in the following states: AR, AZ, CA, CO, DC, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MN, MO, MT, ND, NE, NM, NV, OH, OK, OR, PA, SD, TX, UT, VA, WV and WY.

The products were sold from January 19 to June 13.

Whole Foods products, including 365 Organic Tropical Fruit Medley, 365 Organic Pineapple Chunks, 365 Pineapple Chunks, 365 Organic Whole Strawberries, 365 Organic Slice Strawberries and Bananas, and 365 Organic Blackberries have also been recalled. These products were distributed throughout the U.S. from November 1, 2022, to June 21.

Trader Joe’s Organic Tropical Fruit Blend, Aldi’s Season’s Choice Tropical Blend, and AWG‘s Best Choice Pitted Red Tart Cherries Unsweetened are also included in the recall.

At Target, the recall includes Good & Gather Organic Cherries and Berries Fruit Blend, Good & Gather Dark Sweet Whole Pitted Cherries, Good & Gather Mango Strawberry Blend, Good & Gather Mixed Fruit Blend, Good & Gather Mango Chunks, Good & Gather Blueberries, and Good & Gather Triple Berry Blend.

The products were distributed nationwide from October 14, 2022, to May 22, the company said.

A full list of the recalled products and their distributed locations can be found on the FDA’s recall alert page.