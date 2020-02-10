Makeup company produces documentary to reveal corruption in cosmetic industry

You may have heard of blood diamonds, which are mined in war zones and often sold to finance war efforts.

But there are various other industries beyond jewelry that may be steeped in conflict.

Cosmetic company Beautycounter recently released a documentary called "Transparency: The Truth About Mica." Mica is a mineral often found in makeup foundations. The documentary follows the mining of mica around the world.

"We feel it's really necessary for us to continue to tell the story of the beauty industry, to continue to shed light on issues, and one of the major issues facing us today is the lack of transparency and supply chain, and, specifically in mica where children are being used to mine for this mineral that's widely used across our industry," Beautycounter founder and CEO Gregg Renfrew explained to FOX Business' Liz Claman on Monday.

Renfrew said her company's goal with the documentary was to "arm people with information so that they can make better and more informed choices."

"When we went out to look up and down our supply chain ... we found that some of our manufacturers or some of our supplying partners would kind of give us false information about what was really happening at the mine level," Renfrew revealed on "The Claman Countdown." "And so we decided to take this into our own hands and conduct a worldwide audit to understand where our mica is coming from."

Renfrew admitted that when the company learned the truth, it made the decision to expose it with the hope of influencing other companies in the industry to make a change.

