Oscar Mayer lists Wienermobile as Airbnb rental for National Hot Dog Day

Oscar Mayer is offering up an Airbnb experience quite unlike any other.

The company is giving people the opportunity to book the “27 foot-long hot dog on wheels” for an overnight stay in honor of National Hot Dog Day on Wednesday, according to a news release.

People wishing for all things hot dog-related can hop onto Airbnb’s Wienermobile listing on July 24 to request to book a one-night stay on Aug. 1, 2, or 3, Oscar Mayer said. Chances to score a reservation will be made available throughout the day.

The listing has a $136 per night rate and a two-guest maximum. (Kraft-Airbnb)

The listing – which places the Wienermobile in Chicago – has a $136 per night rate and a two-guest maximum.

“We can’t think of a better way to celebrate National Hot Dog Day than to give hot dog fans what they’ve been craving: a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to stay inside the most iconic hot dog out there by making it available to book on Airbnb,” Matt Riezman, the associate director of marketing for Oscar Mayer, said.

Among the amenities on the Wienermobile is a mini-fridge with a ready supply of the brand’s hot dogs, according to the news release. Visitors who stay will also be given a welcome package that features “hot dog-inspired attire,” including “a wiener onesie” to snooze in.