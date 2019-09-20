Apple's iconic NYC store: A look inside after the grand reopening

The big Apple is back in New York City – and the tech giant spared no expense on its renovation.

Continue Reading Below

Inside Apple's Fifth Avenue flagship.

Apple’s flagship store reopened Friday after two years of renovations, unveiling its iconic glass cube on 59th Street and Fifth Avenue in New York City. The company’s most profitable shop is nearly twice its original size.

Crowds of people formed lines early Friday morning awaiting Apple’s new product launches, including its iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max in addition to new Apple Watches. CEO Tim Cook greeted customers to kick off the reopening, taking selfies with fans outside the store.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ One of the first customers to purchase the new iPhone 11 exits the store at Apple's flagship Fifth Avenue location. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Apple teamed up with Foster + Partners to rebuild its glowing glass cube reminiscent of I.M. Pei’s Louvre pyramid. The original design was overseen by founder Steve Jobs.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg AAPL APPLE INC. 220.92 -0.04 -0.02%

To manage crowd control, two new sidewalk-level entrances have been added on either side of the store, a stone’s throw away from Central Park. Customers can take a spiral staircase or elevator down to the underground store. Once customers are underneath, there's a combination of natural light beaming through portholes and a new LED system above that will adjust its color throughout the day. Several trees have also been planted along with a wall covered in plants to bring life into the space.

Apple employees wait for customers to arrive at Apple's flagship Fifth Avenue store. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Outside the subterranean store, there are now 62 circular skylights that reflect natural light onto the store. There are also 18 shiny metal seats – what the company calls “sky lenses” – that offer a view down into the retail space.

The store has been a destination for tourists since it opened in 2006. It will be open 24-hours a day, every day.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS