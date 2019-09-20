Search

Apple releases new iPhone and opens NYC store

Tech analyst Russ Frushtick discusses the specs of new iPhone 11.

It is a big day for Apple as customers finally get the latest iPhones in their hands.

It is release day for the latest smartphones.

Apple CEO Tim Cook unveiled several new products on Sept 10, including three new iPhones.

The new iPhones promise better cameras and what Apple says is the strongest glass ever.

A small crowd of die-hard fans gathered in front of the Apple store in Sydney on Friday for the launch, according to Reuters. It is a far cry from the days when hundreds would camp out in anticipation.

Apple pulls out all the stops as it reopens its flagship store on Fifth Avenue in New York City.

Cook will be on hand as the revamped store opens.