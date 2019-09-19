iOS13: It will hit your iPhone -- soon!

The next version of Apple's iPhone operating software is expected to hit iPhones nationwide -- possibly shortly after you read this -- with the release of the new iPhone11 mere days away.

Even if you don’t plan on upgrading to a new Apple phone, expect a notification for iOS 13 -- the mobile operating system developed and used exclusively by Apple Inc. for its hardware. It’s the operating system that powers the company’s mobile devices.

Apple hasn’t officially released a launch time for iOS 13 however previous iOS updates have followed one similar pattern which is expected to be repeated again Thursday, according to Lifehacker.com.

In previous cases, the update hit iPhones around 10 a.m. Pacific Time and 1 p.m. Eastern Time.

The update comes in the wake of scrutiny faced by Apple over the iPhone maker's software. Google's privacy team said earlier this month they discovered a two-year-long vulnerability in the company's software.

Apple quickly addressed the claim saying, in part, that Google created "false impression of 'mass exploitation' to 'monitor the private activities of entire populations in real-time,' stoking fear among all iPhone users that their devices had been compromised."

"iOS security is unmatched because we take end-to-end responsibility for the security of our hardware and software," Apple announced on its website in response to consumer fears sparked by Google's claim. "Our product security teams around the world are constantly iterating to introduce new protections and patch vulnerabilities as soon as they’re found. We will never stop our tireless work to keep our users safe."

Just last week, Apple COO Jeff Williams told Brett Larson in an exclusive FOX Business interview that the tech giant is shelling out $250 million for further development of glass technology at Corning's factory in Harrodsburg, Kentucky. Williams said the money will go towards research and development, new technologies, new innovations as well as retrofitting some advanced glass production in Corning.

iOS 13 will offer both privacy features and an aesthetic “dark mode” for the screen — a feature already available on Macs.

Apple executives also claimed that iOS 13 will open apps faster and features a new version of the Face ID system will unlock your phone 30 percent faster. The software also will introduce more artificial intelligence to enable Apple’s digital assistant, Siri, to speak more like a human and, if so assigned, automatically tackle even more tasks, such as reading incoming messages out loud. This move comes as Apple tries to catch up to the digital assistants made by Google and Amazon. Apple’s improvements in artificial intelligence also hatched a new photo-management tool that picks out the best photos taken on a certain day or in an entire month or year.

Apple Maps will get the biggest makeover of any of the company’s built-in apps. Beginning with iOS 13 the maps will include granular street and place data that Apple says it collected with street and aerial footage — tactics its largest mobile app rival Google has been using for years.

Fox's Brett Larson and contributed to this report.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.