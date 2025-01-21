Space heaters sold on Amazon recalled due to electric shock, fire hazards

Nearly 8,000 American-made space heaters were recalled in the U.S. after officials found they could cause electric shock and fire hazards.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on Thursday recalled 7,780 Vornado VH2 Whole Room Heaters, which are sold exclusively on Amazon.

The CPSC claims the power cord can "partially detach" from the heater enclosure, potentially leading to cord damage over time, posing electric shock and fire hazards.

No injuries have been reported, as of Tuesday afternoon, according to officials.

The recall involves Vornado VH2 Whole Room Heaters with a "JUL24" or "AUG24" date code and "TYPE VH2" printed on the silver rating label on the bottom of the heater, according to the commission.

The heaters are off-white and have thermostatic temperature control, automatic or continuous fan operation, and two heat settings, according to the CPSC. "Vornado" with a red "V" behind it is printed on the front of the unit. Only units with a "JUL24" or "AUG24" date code are included in the recall.

The heaters in question were sold on Amazon from August to October for about $90, according to the commission.

The product was sold by Vornado Air LLC, of Andover, Kansas, and manufactured in the United States, according to officials.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled heaters and contact Vornado to confirm that their product is part of the recall and receive instructions on how to receive a free replacement heater," according to the CPSC.

To receive a replacement, contact Vornado by calling 844-205-7978 or by emailing vh2recall@vornado.com.