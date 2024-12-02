Federal regulators warn about generators during power loss

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is offering safety tips on the use of portable generators during power outages amid winter weather, warning that 100 Americans die each year from carbon monoxide poisoning linked to the improper use of the machines.

The CPSC issued an alert urging consumers to take caution when using gas-powered generators when storms knock out their electricity, noting that people can die from carbon monoxide poisoning within minutes.

The commission says it is critical to never operate generators indoors, and that opening doors and windows for ventilation will not prevent the buildup of deadly levels of carbon monoxide – which is an odorless and colorless gas.

Generators should only be used outside and kept at least 20 feet away from the house, the alert states and adds not to operate a generator on a porch or in a carport, warning, "It may be convenient, but it’s too close to home and puts your family at risk of CO poisoning."

The commission recommends directing the generator’s exhaust away from a home and other buildings where someone can enter, and to close windows and seal off vent openings that are near the generator or in the path of its exhaust.

The CPSC also warns to never burn charcoal indoors, because doing so can also cause lethal levels of carbon monoxide – even in a garage with the door open.

The commission provides further safety tips about the proper use of indoor portable heaters, and recommends keeping them at least three feet from anything that could catch fire, such as furniture, clothes, curtains and paper.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 400 Americans die each year from unintentional carbon monoxide poisoning not linked to fires each year; more than 100,000 people visit emergency rooms due to non-fire carbon monoxide exposure; and 14,000 are hospitalized.