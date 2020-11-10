Amazon’s Ring recalls 350,000 video doorbells for fire hazard

Ring is recalling about 350,000 select second-generation video doorbells for batteries that can overheat when installed using incorrect screws included with the product, posing fire and burn hazards.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the home security and smart home company has received at least 85 incident reports of incorrect doorbell screws installed with 23 of those doorbells igniting, resulting in minor property damage. The Amazon-owned firm has also received eight reports of minor burns.

The video doorbells affected by the recall have a blue ring at the front and come in two colors, "satin nickel" (black and silver) and "venetian bronze" (black and bronze). In addition, the doorbells will have the model number 5UM5E5 displayed on the back of the product and the outer packaging.

The recalled product was sold at electronics and home goods stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and Ring.com from June through October 2020 for approximately $100, along with a mounting bracket and a USB charging cable. The two-way audio doorbell can be hardwired or battery-powered and supports night vision.

"The safety of our customers is our top priority," a Ring spoksperson told FOX Business in a statement. "We have and continue to work cooperatively with the CPSC on this issue, and have contacted customers who purchased a Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) to ensure they received the updated user manual and follow the device installation instructions. Customers do not need to return their devices."

Consumers can determine if their doorbell is included in the recall by entering the product's serial number here and should immediately stop installing the product. Ring's revised installation instructions can also be downloaded here.

Customers can contact Ring at 800-656-1918 from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. PT, seven days a week, or at www.Ring.com and click on Help then on Installation Services for more information.

