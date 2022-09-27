Airports, airlines announcing travel disruptions as Hurricane Ian aims for Florida

While Floridians prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Ian, major airlines and airports are announcing expected travel disruptions to and from the Sunshine State.

Many airlines, including American, Delta, JetBlue, Spirit, and Southwest, are allowing travelers to change their travel plans without paying additional fees or fare differences, FOX 35 Orlando reports.

Tampa International Airport (TPA) will suspend all operations on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 5 p.m. The airport will be closed to all visitors at that time.

St. Pete-Clearwater International (PIE) will close at 1 p.m. Sept. 27 due to mandatory evacuation orders from Pinellas County, and remain closed until the evacuation order is lifted. Contact airlines for updates.

Orlando International Airport (MCO) tweeted, "Meetings are taking place with airport leadership, airline partners and emergency offices. Whenever updates regarding operational changes become available, we'll make sure to post about it. Please continue to check with your airline in regards to your flight status at this time."

Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) tweeted that Southwest Airlines has cancelled all flights for Sept. 28. Please go to their website for more information and to rebook.

Southwest

Southwest is also allowing people who are scheduled to fly to or out of several Florida airports this week to rebook their travel fans without facing additional charges. Travel has to be rebooked within 14 days.

The waiver is being offered at these airports:

Destin/Ft. Walton Beach, FL (VPS)

Ft. Lauderdale, FL (FLL)

Ft. Myers, FL (RSW)

Havana, Cuba (HAV)

Jacksonville, FL (JAX)

Miami, FL (MIA)

Orlando, FL (MCO)

Panama City Beach, FL (ECP)

Pensacola, FL (PNS)

Sarasota/Bradenton, FL (SRQ)

Tampa, FL (TPA)

West Palm Beach, FL (PBI)

Delta Airlines

Delta Airlines is issuing travel waivers to people traveling to several Florida destinations, including Orlando, Gainesville, Daytona Beach, Tampa, and Tallahassee, between Sept. 25 - 30, 2022. Travel waiver means the fare difference will be waived when rebooked travel happened on or before Oct. 3, 2022. For travel after Oct. 3, customers will have to pay the fare difference.

Travel waiver being offered to these destinations:

Daytona Beach, FL (DAB)

Panama City, FL (ECP)

Key West, FL (EYW)

Fort Lauderdale, FL (FLL)

Gainesville, FL (GNV)

Jacksonville, FL (JAX)

Orlando, FL (MCO)

Miami, FL (MIA)

Melbourne, FL (MLB)

West Palm Beach, FL (PBI)

Pensacola, FL (PNS)

Fort Myers, FL (RSW)

Sarasota, FL (SRQ)

Tallahassee, FL (TLH)

Tampa, FL (TPA)

Fort Walton Beach, FL (VPS)

JetBlue

JetBlue said it will waive change or cancel fees and fair differences for those planning to fly to or from certain airports in Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian. Flights have to be between Monday, Sept. 26 and Friday, Sept. 30 to or from the following airports:

Fort Lauderdale, FL (FLL)

Fort Myers, FL (RSW)

Jacksonville, FL (JAX)

Miami, FL (MIA)

Orlando, FL (MCO)

Sarasota, FL (SRQ)

Tampa, FL (TPA)

West Palm Beach, FL (PBI)

American Airlines

American Airlines is waiving change fees for people flying to or out of several Florida airports, including Daytona Beach, Gainesville, Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa, and Panama City, between Sept. 23 and Oct. 1, 2022.

Full list of airports:

Daytona Beach, Florida (DAB)

Destin / Fort Walton Beach, Florida (VPS)

Fort Lauderdale, Florida (FLL)

Fort Myers, Florida (RSW)

Gainesville, Florida (GNV)

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands (GCM)

Havana, Cuba (HAV)

Jacksonville, Florida (JAX)

Key West, Florida (EYW)

Kingston, Jamaica (KIN)

Melbourne, Florida (MLB)

Miami, Florida (MIA)

Montego Bay, Jamaica (MBJ)

Orlando, Florida (MCO)

Panama City, Florida (ECP)

Pensacola, Florida (PNS)

Sarasota / Bradenton, Florida (SRQ)

Tallahassee, Florida (TLH)

Tampa, Florida (TPA)

West Palm Beach, Florida (PBI)

Spirit

Spirit passengers traveling to or from Fort Myers, Orlando, or Tampa between Sept. 27-30, 2022, can rebook their travel without additional charges due to Hurricane Ian. Travel has to be rebooked by Oct. 3, 2022.

Frontier

Customers who are ticketed to travel between Sept. 27 and Sept. 30 and who purchased tickets on or before Sept. 26 may make one itinerary change – rules/restrictions regarding standard change fees, advance purchase, day or time applications, blackouts, and minimum or maximum stay requirements will be waived. Travel must be completed no later than Oct. 10, 2022. Origin and destination cities may be changed. Customers whose flights are canceled may request a refund.

