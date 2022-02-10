Adidas criticized for sharing explicit images on Twitter to promote sports bras

Adidas is taking heat for a Twitter ad campaign that featured naked breasts as the company tried to promote its new sports bra range.

The German sportswear company on Wednesday morning posted the uncensored images on Twitter. The post displays a grid of 25 different breasts of different sizes and skin colors.

Adidas told FOX Business that "a sports bra is the single most important piece of workout apparel for those with breasts."

"The confidence and support it gives can have a significant impact on someone’s performance and ability to stick with sport," a statement from the company said. "That is why we have re-engineered our entire portfolio, catering to more bodies and workouts than ever before."

When asked why the breasts had to be naked, Adidas said the gallery was designed to show "just how diverse breasts are, featuring different shapes and sizes that highlight why tailored support is paramount."

INFLATION DROVE ONLINE PRICES UP 2.7% IN JANUARY

In response to a Twitter user, Adidas also argued that the company wanted to "celebrate bodies in all their glory and proudly showcase how different we all are."

"Breasts are a natural part of the anatomy," another Adidas tweet said. "It’s time to remove the stigma to allow future generations to flourish."

RETAIL EXPERT EXPLAINS REAL REASON FOR TRUCKER SHORTAGE

The campaign seems to have gained Adidas exposure, with users responding very strongly to the stark images that reminded at least one person of "page 3," a reference to the Sun newspaper's now-defunct feature of a naked woman in every paper.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % ADDYY ADIDAS AG 138.3655 -1.92 -1.37% NKE NIKE INC. 144.53 -1.73 -1.18% UAA UNDER ARMOUR INC. 19.86 -0.51 -2.48%

Seth Dillon of the Sacramento Bee tweeted: "Okay, but so are penises and vaginas. Your reasoning for showing breasts leaves you with no reason not to post full nudity."

CVS, WALGREENS REMOVE COVID-19 TEST PURCHASING LIMIT

Another user poked fun at the company’s attempt to use stigma as a reason for the campaign, asking, "Will you show us penises too (circumcised and uncircumcised) of different shapes and sizes for the pant/boxer set?"

"No stigma," wrote another user. "But if I’m buying some socks, I’d like to see what the socks look like. I know what my feet look like."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Not all responses were so negative, with some users equating the Adidas campaign with the long-running "free the nipple" campaign that aims to remove laws that prevent women from appearing topless in public, arguing that it is an unfair double standard as men do not suffer the same kind of restrictions.