Retail expert explains real reason for trucker shortage

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria" retail expert Burt Flickinger revealed the real reason for the trucker shortage, arguing that it is because of the loneliness and poor conditions truckers face when working on the job.

TEXAS AND MISSOURI OPEN INVESTIGATIONS INTO GOFUNDME FOR BLOCKING FREEDOM CONVOY DONATIONS

BURT FLICKINGER: Stress, loneliness. Full disclosure, Jackie, I worked my way through our alma mater, Cornell, as a member of the 'Teamsters' and still do a lot of pro bono work to save jobs. So very close to the trucking industry and the labor leaders and the shop stewards and the workers and the shortages, loneliness, poor driving conditions. For example, when Governor Carey was saving New York State financially, the thruway was open with restaurants for truckers 24 hours a day, the last two governors have the rest stops closed every 200 miles. When the truckers are driving between 11 pm and 7 am, they're not clean, they can't get access to hot food. And oftentimes the work, the over the road drivers can be gone for a week or two weeks at a time. So it's not like the old Bill Dudley six days on the road and home the next. It's much longer than that, but up to your point.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: