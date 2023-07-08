7-Eleven offers customers free Slurpees, cheap pizza and hot dogs before chain's 96th birthday

Convenience store chain 7-Eleven is offering customers more opportunities to snag a free Slurpee ahead of the company's anniversary July 11.

In June, 7-Eleven announced a new look for the iconic frozen drink as part of their "Anything Flows" campaign. During the campaign, the chain is offering up more ways for customers to get free Slurpees and score deals on food.

"For nearly 60 years, Slurpee has been a timeless icon, bringing our communities together to help create moments of joy through the weird and wonderful experience that is the Slurpee drink," 7-Eleven Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer Marissa Jarratt said in a statement.

"Now, as we usher in the new generation of Slurpee, we celebrate this iconic brand's evolution and its continuous ability to add a little more awesome to our customer's day," she added.

On Saturday, any customer who orders a 7NOW Delivery is eligible for a free small Slurpee, while supplies last.

Loyalty members of 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards can also snag an additional small Slurpee within the rewards app through Monday.

On Tuesday — 7/11 — any customer who enters a 7-Eleven, Speedway or Stripes location can simply ask for a free small Slurpee. The offer is valid while supplies last at participating locations.

7-Eleven loyalty members are also eligible for $1 food deals this month, including a $1 Pizza Slice and a $1 Big Bite Hot Dog.

"This Slurpee Day we're multiplying the fun by giving our customers three opportunities to enjoy their favorite frozen drink for free. As a part of our summer-long 'Anything Flows' campaign, we invite everyone to celebrate the next generation of Slurpee with us," Jarratt said. "No matter what your flow is, we have a Slurpee flavor to match, so come enjoy yours this Slurpee Day."