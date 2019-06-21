Search

Secretary Pompeo delivers remarks on the release the 2018 Annual Report on International Religious Freedom

More | Dismiss

Toys R Us to reopen stores in the US later this year: report

By RetailFOXBusiness

Toy Association CEO Steve Pasierb on the comeback of the Toys “R” Us as “Tru Kids” and the outlook for Mattel.video

Toys “R” Us plans comeback

Toy Association CEO Steve Pasierb on the comeback of the Toys “R” Us as “Tru Kids” and the outlook for Mattel.

Toys R Us is expected to reopen stores just in time for the 2019 holiday season.

Continue Reading Below

Though the toy retailer closed down last year, Toys R Us is expected to launch an e-commerce site and several stores in the U.S. later this year, according to Bloomberg.

The new stores are expected to be about a third of the size of traditional Toys R Us outlets, but with play areas and other experiences, the outlet reported.

A former executive of the company, Richard Barry, has been trying to bring back the chain, sources told Bloomberg. Barry is now the CEO of Tru Kids, Inc., a new company that took over the Toys R Us brand in February.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more updates.