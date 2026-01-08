IRS announces start date of 2026 tax filing season: what to know

The IRS on Thursday announced the start date for the 2026 tax filing season later this month, when taxpayers will be able to start filing their returns for the past year.

Taxpayers may begin filing their 2025 tax returns on Monday, Jan. 26, the IRS announced . That will give taxpayers more than two months to file their returns ahead of the Wednesday, April 15 deadline to file or request an extension until the fall.

The IRS Free File program will start accepting individual tax returns on Friday, Jan. 9 for taxpayers who are qualified to use the program by having an adjusted gross income of $84,000 or less.

Taxpayers who are planning to prepare their own taxes may begin using the IRS Free File Fillable Forms tool starting when tax season officially opens on Jan. 26, and the program is open to all regardless of income level.

This tax season will see the use of a new form called Schedule 1-A that can be used to claim recently enacted tax deductions, including provisions limiting taxes on tips, overtime, interest on car loans and Social Security recipients.

Taxpayers can access information via their individual online account, which includes information about any balance due, payments made or scheduled, as well as tax records and more.

They may also enroll children under the age of 18 in a so-called Trump Account , a new type of individual retirement account.

After taxpayers file their return, they will be able to use the " Where's My Refund? " tool that provides information about refund status – which is generally available about 24 hours after submitting a current-year return via e-filing, or four weeks after filing a paper return.

Treasury Secretary and Acting IRS Commissioner Scott Bessent said that with some tax policies changing following the enactment of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act last year, the Treasury and the IRS have been "diligently preparing to update forms and processes for the benefit of hardworking Americans, and I am confident in our ability to deliver results and drive growth for businesses and consumers alike."

IRS CEO Frank Bisignano added that the "Internal Revenue Service is ready to help taxpayers meet their tax filing and payment obligations during the 2026 filing season."

"As always, the IRS workforce remains vigilant and dedicated to their mission to serve the American taxpaying public," Bisignano continued. "At the same time, IRS information systems have been updated to incorporate the new tax laws and are ready to efficiently and effectively process taxpayer returns during the filing season."