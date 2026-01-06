Expand / Collapse search
Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas mayor predicts 'avalanche' of NYC financial firms fleeing new socialist policies under Mamdani

Eric Johnson says Mamdani's policy proposals represent 'un-American socialist impulse'

Mamdani says NYC will be governed expansively and audaciously

The mayor of Dallas is predicting an influx of financial firms relocating to the region from New York City if the Big Apple's newly inaugurated mayor, Zohran Mamdani, pursues socialist policies in the nation's leading financial hub.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson told the New York Post in an exclusive interview that Mamdani's policy preferences are an "un-American socialist impulse" that could compel financial firms and investors alike to "vote with their feet" and relocate to places with more business-friendly policies.

Johnson told FOX Business that the city welcomes the companies with "open arms."

"Dallas doesn’t demonize successful businesses," Johnson added. "Businesses know where they are wanted and will thrive. And financial services firms across the nation—especially in New York—are looking to Dallas because they can clearly see that this is America’s Sanctuary City from Socialism."

The Dallas Republican noted that Texas has no state income tax and that local governments, such as the one he leads in Dallas, are working to lower other taxes and reduce regulatory burdens as well.

WHY MAJOR FINANCIAL FIRMS ARE EXPANDING TEXAS PRESENCE BEYOND TRADITIONAL WALL STREET HUB

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson speaks at the 2024 RNC

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson told FOX Business that he expects an "avalanche" of financial firms fleeing New York under socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

"I've cut the property tax rate every year I've been in office now. So we're talking seven straight years," Johnson told the Post.

Mamdani has touted a range of ambitious socialist policies for New York City, including higher taxes on businesses and wealthy individuals, as well as city-owned grocery stores and fare-free bus service.

AT&T PLANS TO BUILD NEW HEADQUARTERS OUTSIDE OF DALLAS

Zohran Mamdani celebrates on stage with Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez during a campaign rally at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has touted an ambitious socialist policy platform for the Big Apple. (Andres Kudacki/Getty Images)

Johnson said that, by contrast, the lower cost of living and friendlier political climate in Dallas will appeal to New Yorkers looking to move to an emerging financial hub.

"The cost of living is lower," the Dallas mayor told the Post. "You can have the best of New York, but you can have it in a place where you can also afford to have a very nice home, send your kids to good schools, and be safe."

NYSE COMING TO TEXAS AS LONE STAR STATE CONTINUES TO ATTRACT BUSINESSES

Dallas Metro Skyline

Dallas is becoming one of the leading financial hubs outside of New York City. (Kirby Lee)

Johnson's efforts to appeal to financial firms and workers looking for a new place to live comes as Texas has emerged as a popular destination for the industry.

"Now New York has a mayor who is openly hostile towards the business community and is pushing for higher taxes on job creators," he told FOX Business. "As a result, I predict an avalanche of Wall Street firms moving to Dallas."

JPMorgan Chase employs more workers in Texas than in New York, while Goldman Sachs is building a 14-floor campus in Dallas.

