Frat house from ‘Neighbors’ starring Zac Efron listed for $1.5M

A “lovingly restored” Craftsman-style home that appeared in the 2014 movie “Neighbors” and its 2016 sequel as a frat house is up for sale, asking $1.495 million.

The 3,873-square-foot home in Los Angeles’ historic West Adams neighborhood includes five bedrooms and three bathrooms, according to the listing with Andrea Dunlop of Sotheby’s International Realty – Los Feliz Brokerage.

The property appeared as the frat house in the movies, home to Zac Efron and his fellow pranksters horrifying new parents living next door played by Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne.

It doesn’t look like a frat house now. The home dates to 1907, but the sellers used money from the movie production – they were paid to move out during filming – to restore the property, Dunlop told Realtor.com.

Photos from the listing show the restored home retains its Craftsman character, and the property has reduced taxes for historic properties under the Mills Act, a state law intended to preserve qualified buildings.

There’s a large front porch, and the backyard includes a deck, a saltwater lap pool, a wet bar and a detached garage.

Inside, the home features separate living and family rooms, a formal dining room and a breakfast nook off the kitchen. There’s a balcony on the second floor and a large third-floor loft that could be used as a bedroom or another living space. Downstairs, the home includes a wine and beer cellar, according to the listing.

Anyone interested in this property may need to move fast. Realtor.com reported 10 offers came during its first two weeks on the market, and it was already in escrow for more than the asking price.

