Media mogul Byron Allen pays $27 million for contemporary Aspen mansion

A home in Aspen, Colo., has sold for $27 million to the media entrepreneur Byron Allen in a major deal for the area, according to people familiar with the transaction.

The seller was a limited liability company tied to Mexican businesswoman Angélica Fuentes Téllez, according to property records. That entity bought the house for $24 million in 2016, records show, and relisted it for sale in 2017 with an asking price of $35 million. The price was more recently reduced to $30.95 million.

LUXURY REAL ESTATE DEMAND SURGES IN ASPEN, PARK CITY

The nearly 9,000-square-foot house has seven bedrooms and unobstructed views of the surrounding mountains, according to the listing with Douglas Elliman agents Raifie Bass, Wendy Wogan and Darin Tansey. The house is steps from the Roaring Fork River, with an outdoor pool, large patios, walls of glass and a second-floor terrace. Andrew Ernemann, a broker with Aspen Snowmass Sotheby’s International Realty, represented Mr. Allen.

The deal is the latest in a string of large real-estate purchases for Mr. Allen. Last year, he paid $26.75 million for a roughly 3,000-square-foot, three-bedroom unit at 220 Central Park South, one of New York City’s most expensive new towers, and $19.85 million for a home in Beverly Hills. In 2018, he bought a nearly $23 million retreat on the Hawaiian island of Maui.

A former comedian, Mr. Allen is the founder and chief executive of Entertainment Studios/Allen Media Group, one of the nation’s largest privately held media companies, which owns the Weather Channel. He recently joined with Sinclair Broadcast Group to buy 21 regional sports networks from Walt Disney Co. for $10.6 billion. He also owns 15 ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox affiliates across the country.

