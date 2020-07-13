Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli sell California home for below asking price: Reports

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, the Hollywood couple who recently pleaded guilty in connection with the sweeping college admissions scandal, have sold their California mansion after listing it months earlier, reportedly at a higher price, according to People.

The scandal-plagued couple listed their Bel Air home in January for $28.65 million, the outlet reported, but sold the sprawling mansion for an estimated $18 million to Tinder co-founder Justin Mateen, according to Variety, which cited sources in identifying the estimated sale price.

"They are still making money from the sale, just not as much as they hoped for," a source told People.

The manse boasts approximately 12,000 square feet of space, at least six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, according to reports. The couple snagged the property in 2015 and later tried to list it for $35 million, but they later opted to pull it from the market.

Variety reported the couple paid $14 million for the home.

Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded guilty in May to conspiracy charges after insisting for several months that they were innocent and claiming they believed the money they allegedly paid for their daughters would be donated.

Loughlin and Giannulli were accused of paying roughly $500,000 to create nonexistent positions for their two daughters on the University of Southern California’s crew team, although neither had ever taken part in the sport. They allegedly sent photos of their daughters on ergometers, or rowing machines, court papers show.

The couple also recently parted ways with the Bel-Air Country Club, TMZ reported earlier this month. The club's board voted unanimously to suspend their memberships in the wake of the guilty plea, but to allow them to return after serving their prison terms.

Loughlin and Giannulli instead opted to discontinue their memberships altogether amid internal conflict over the board's decision.

