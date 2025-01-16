You can be a neighbor to Donald Trump in Palm Beach for $15 million

A multi-million-dollar house offers the chance to be neighbors with President-elect Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club and obtain guest privileges at the private club.

The mid-century modern home and its guest house, located "just one street away" from Mar-a-Lago, went up for sale earlier this week, according to its listing with Ashley McIntosh and Kendall Corso of Douglas Elliman.

Its asking price is $14.95 million.

There are five bedrooms and six full bathrooms within the main house.

Photos of the home show a sleek living room with large glass doors providing easy access to the backyard patio and pool.

Each of its two floors boasts a primary bedroom. The one on the second floor is replete with a "generous walk-in close, flex room, and patio overlooking the pool," per the listing.

The guest house’s bedroom and two bathrooms lift the property’s total count to six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. It also has a private entrance.

Combined, the property’s living space spans over 5,400 square feet. The lot itself is 0.34 acres.

The listing calls the home a "rare opportunity to reside in the Estate Section of Palm Beach, right next to The Mar-A-Lago Club."

The street where the home was constructed in 1972 is the "only street on the island" with a "declaration of use agreement with Trump," per the listing.

That means the future owner of the home can have "exclusive guest privileges" at Mar-a-Lago without an initiation fee "pending an interview process and payment of annual dues," something other residents also have access to, according to Douglas Elliman. The declaration of use agreement dates back years and years.

Mar-a-Lago, the longtime home of the soon-to-be inaugurated 47th president, has been a private club for about three decades. It is where Trump watched Election Night in November.

Palm Beach, where both the club and the up-for-grabs $14.95 million home are located, is on a barrier island north of Fort Lauderdale and Miami in southern Florida.

Last month, Palm Beach homes listed for a median of $2.9 million, according to Realtor.com. They sold for a median of $4.3 million.



