Published

You can be a neighbor to Donald Trump in Palm Beach for $15 million

The mid-century modern home is 'just one street away' from Mar-a-Lago

A multi-million-dollar house offers the chance to be neighbors with President-elect Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club and obtain guest privileges at the private club. 

The mid-century modern home and its guest house, located "just one street away" from Mar-a-Lago, went up for sale earlier this week, according to its listing with Ashley McIntosh and Kendall Corso of Douglas Elliman. 

Its asking price is $14.95 million.

Its asking price is $14.95 million

There are five bedrooms and six full bathrooms within the main house. 

Photos of the home show a sleek living room with large glass doors providing easy access to the backyard patio and pool. 

living room

A view of the living room in the $14.95 million Palm Beach home (Shawn Hood)

THESE WERE THE MOST EXPENSIVE HOMES SOLD IN 2024, ACCORDING TO REDFIN

kitchen

The kitchen in the home (Shawn Hood)

Each of its two floors boasts a primary bedroom. The one on the second floor is replete with a "generous walk-in close, flex room, and patio overlooking the pool," per the listing. 

The guest house’s bedroom and two bathrooms lift the property’s total count to six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. It also has a private entrance. 

bedroom

The bedroom in the guest house (Shawn Hood)

Combined, the property’s living space spans over 5,400 square feet. The lot itself is 0.34 acres. 

The listing calls the home a "rare opportunity to reside in the Estate Section of Palm Beach, right next to The Mar-A-Lago Club."

pool

A view of the pool and back of the house (Shawn Hood)

The street where the home was constructed in 1972 is the "only street on the island" with a "declaration of use agreement with Trump," per the listing.  

MARY TYLER MOORE'S $16.9 MILLION GREENWICH MANSION STILL SEEKS BUYER

That means the future owner of the home can have "exclusive guest privileges" at Mar-a-Lago without an initiation fee "pending an interview process and payment of annual dues," something other residents also have access to, according to Douglas Elliman. The declaration of use agreement dates back years and years.

Mar-a-Lago, the longtime home of the soon-to-be inaugurated 47th president, has been a private club for about three decades. It is where Trump watched Election Night in November. 

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: Lights shine from the Mar-a-Lago Club, President-elect Donald Trump's Florida residence on January 11, 2025 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump will be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on January 20, making him the only president other than Grover Cleveland to serve two non-consecutive terms in the office. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: Lights shine from the Mar-a-Lago Club, President-elect Donald Trump's Florida residence on January 11, 2025 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump will be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on January 20, mak (Scott Olson/Getty Images / Getty Images)

ERIC TRUMP REVEALS RENDING OF TRUMP TOWER PROJECT IN SAUDI ARABIA

Palm Beach, where both the club and the up-for-grabs $14.95 million home are located, is on a barrier island north of Fort Lauderdale and Miami in southern Florida.  

Last month, Palm Beach homes listed for a median of $2.9 million, according to Realtor.com. They sold for a median of $4.3 million.


 