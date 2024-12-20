Mary Tyler Moore's $16.9 million Greenwich mansion still seeks buyer

Mary Tyler Moore’s eight-figure home in Greenwich, Connecticut is still looking for a buyer.

The asking price for the late actress’s 13,800-square-foot mansion currently stands at $16.9 million, its listing with Joseph Barbieri of Sotheby's International Realty showed Friday.

The sprawling Georgian Colonial has sported that eight-figure asking price since the summer, when $2 million was shaved off its price tag, according to Zillow. The real estate site indicated it also underwent a price reduction in April.

Moore’s husband, Dr. Robert Levine, put the property up for sale in September of last year, originally seeking $21.9 million, The Wall Street Journal reported at the time.

The mansion, which underwent significant expansion and remodeling under Moore and Levine’s ownership, boasts five bedrooms and seven full bathrooms inside, according to its listing.

The home’s stone front opens up to a living room with Venetian plaster, fireplace and bay window with views of the countryside and a nearby lake. The first floor also has a billiard room/library with built-in bookcases, a beamed ceiling and a marble fireplace. A formal dining room also has a fireplace and a bay window.

Its primary suite spans 2,000 square feet "with dual baths, dressing rooms and generous closets," the listing said.

A large glass conservatory offers plenty of light to those that sit inside it thanks to its large windows. That space has dimensions of 23 feet by 23 feet, per the listing.

Levine described the glass conservatory to The Journal as Moore’s "serenity room" and "special place."

Moore died in 2017 at 80 years old from a cardiopulmonary arrest after she contracted pneumonia. She had a decadeslong battle with diabetes.

The late actress’s mansion’s massive grounds are just as grand as its interior, with Barbieri calling them "beautiful."

There is a 65-foot pool in the backyard.

Even the drive to the home is scenic, "following a meandering stream to Oakley Pond," according to the listing. The property also borders five acres of conservation land.

The couple reportedly acquired the property in 2006, paying $10 million, per The Journal.

"It’s Mary’s house, if I’m going to step into my ‘what next?’, I decided I have to step away from the house," Moore’s husband told the outlet last year.

Barbieri told FOX Business he doesn’t see another price reduction in the property’s future.

"We anticipate selling it soon as we have serious interest at this current price," he also said. "Interest rates cuts will be very welcome in the marketplace."

An early December report from Realtors.com forecasted mortgage rates will come in at 6.2% by the end of next year. Earlier this week, Freddie Mac pegged the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate at 6.72% as of Dec. 19, FOX Business reported.

In November, homes in Greenwich had median asking prices of $3.7 million, according to Realtor.com.





